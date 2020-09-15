Several DJs and staffers at 89.3 the Current voiced their support for colleague Marianne Combs, one day after the Minnesota Public Radio news reporter resigned over an unaired story alleging sexual misconduct by a DJ at the Current.

Two of the Current's best-known personalities, "The Local Show" host Andrea Swensson and midday DJ Jade Tittle, each posted the same tweet Tuesday applauding Combs and the women who spoke up in her sidelined story.

Their full tweet reads: "I believe the 8 women who bravely confided in @MarianneSCombs. I trust Marianne's judgment as an award-winning journalist, and believe that what she said is true. I believe all survivors who make the terrifying and vulnerable decision to come forward."

Other Current and MPR staffers followed suit and tweeted the same message, including "Morning Show" host Jill Riley, her producer Anna Weggel and their male colleagues Mac Wilson, Sean McPherson and Jay Gabler.

The DJ's identity has not been made public by either MPR or Combs, whose public resignation letter said he "preyed on younger, sexually inexperienced women."

In an on-air interview Tuesday morning, MPR President Duchesne Drew continued to stand by the decision of Combs' editors that her story on the DJ "does not meet our journalistic standards."

"There wasn't enough 'there' to hang a story on," Drew told "Morning Edition" host Cathy Wurzer, clarifying that Combs' story has not been canceled and could still run with further reporting.

"There was nothing alleged that was illegal. I know that will upset some people. The reason I'm pausing on that for a moment is when we're weighing whether a story is running or not there are many, many considerations. As you would suspect, whether an activity was illegal is a very significant dimension of that."

Drew declined to comment on Wurzer's question whether MPR was conducting its own investigation into the DJ, except to say, "When we hired this individual, we had no reason to believe anything in his background was problematic."

Drew's interview generated more criticism on social media, including a Twitter thread from retired MPR senior editor Bob Collins who said management "is on the wrong side of history."

"[Drew's] insistence about lack of criminal activity rather misses one of the biggest stories and movements of the century," Collins wrote. "#MeToo isn't about criminality per se. … How can a news organization even cover issues surrounding #MeToo if the editorial philosophy is, 'Hey, it's not illegal.' "

The Current's music and program directors have not responded to requests for comment.

After the widespread response to her resignation Monday, Combs thanked supporters and explained why she does not believe she can make her story public outside of MPR.

"Because I did all the work on the story as an employee of MPR, I don't believe it's possible for me to publish the story elsewhere," she wrote. "And even if I could, I imagine I'd be viewed as biased due to my personal experience with the company."

@ChrisRstrib