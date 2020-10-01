Paul Arbisi, 65, Edina

Mary Croft, 74, Bayport

Scott Knight, 59, Cologne, Minn.

Keeping their running streaks

Every fall the past 38 years, Arbisi, Croft and Knight have started the marathon in Minneapolis and finished in St. Paul. It’s been tradition to meet up with others, compare notes before the gun and head off into making more history. The three remain esteemed charter members — currently among 14 runners and one wheelchair participant — who’ve done every Twin Cities Marathon.

Arbisi is treating Sunday as all the other TCM race days since 1982. He’ll do the route, hitting sidewalks if necessary and hop on the path along lakes Bde Maka Ska and Harriet when needed as he advances on the Mississippi River roads. It’s manageable.

“Damn straight,” he said, of sticking to the course.

His family and friends will be out, well-acquainted with where to get to and when, in support.

Arbisi said his training cycle has taken on a different milieu this year. There’ll be no drawing on the energy of spectators — and other runners. Too, at 65, he finds himself running alone most of the time anyway. Add them to the long list of other challenges all the charters have met in getting to the start line over 39 years.

In a first since the pandemic began, Arbisi ran in an organized event last month, the Trail Loppet in Theodore Wirth Park. It, too, has been part of his fall routine. He recognized its importance amid a health crisis that shows little sign of releasing its grip any time soon.

“There is a rhythm to our lives,” he said. “Summer training and fall and Twin Cities the first weekend of October has been a rhythm in my life for 39 years.

“We have lived through an unprecedented year on multiple levels, and to maintain that rhythm is important for me. I think it is just that I am committed to doing. For me, and not necessarily anybody else, it something that works.”

Another charter member, Croft, credits her late husband with starting her streak — he suggested she try the TCM. This year, she considered running part of the course but now plans to stick closer to home. She’ll run Friday with her boyfriend on a half-marathon course, doing an out-and-back from downtown Stillwater. One of her regrets will be missing one of the marathon’s grand payoffs: arriving at the Cathedral of St. Paul, near the finish, a phalanx of cheering spectators and the Capitol dead ahead. Another marathon completed.

This is her second virtual marathon this year. She did Grandma’s, too, over the summer. “I felt sorry for the people at [Twin Cities in Motion] because I know it was a hard decision.”

Croft, who said she runs at least four marathons a year, has no plans to end her streak. “I am just trying to keep going as long as I can,” said Croft, who has finished more than 200 marathons. “I am determined to go until next year, the 40th Twin Cities, and then maybe I can hang it up. Who knows?”

Knight planned to run Thursday in Carver Park Reserve. Moving safely, off the roads, was a priority. He said he looked forward to a different route and feel away from the hustle of a traditional marathon day. Quieter. Meditative. Maybe even a little more relaxing — even at 26-plus miles.

“You move forward, and as runners you run,” he said of this year’s change.

He’s also embraced this year’s void as an opportunity to run differently. He may be one of the youngest remaining charter members at 59, and he has no intention of quitting. Knight said training alterations are key if he’s to keep his streak humming. Attitude among them.

Knight has enjoyed the benefits this season of a walk-run regimen, knowing so much of the marathon tests the mind more than the body after several hours on the feet. On a 10-mile run, he’ll walk for 30-second intervals each of the last five miles, giving him a lot more energy toward the end.

He said he looked forward to reflecting Thursday in the beauty of the Carver reserve on his great TCM memories and people who have supported the charter members.

“Even though [the cancellation] is a bad thing, there are some good things coming out of this with runners, and it’s bringing more new runners in,” he said.