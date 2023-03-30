The spot that used to house department store Herberger's at Rosedale Center will soon be an outlet for sports enthusiasts.

Dick's Sporting Goods will soon occupy an anchor building currently under construction at the southern portion of the Roseville shopping mall. The Herberger's previously at that location closed in 2018 after its parent company, Bon-Ton Stores, declared bankruptcy and was demolished during the pandemic.

"We are dedicated to enhancing Rosedale Center's guest experience, and this is an exciting new anchor tenant that complements our current department store lineup," Rosedale Center general manager Lisa Crain said in a statement.

The new Dick's should open in late 2024. Poag Development Group is overseeing construction of the project.

Dick's currently has a store just north of the mall in the Crossroads Center of Roseville strip mall. While the company hasn't said officially yet, it's possible that location could close once the Rosedale store opens.

Dick's has a thing for old department stores. Last summer, Dick's opened its new concept called House of Sport at the former Sears at Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka. The 115,000-square-foot store has a rock climbing wall, golf simulators and an outdoor track and field that can convert into an ice skating rink during the winter.

According to a report from foot traffic tracking firm Placer.ai, indoor malls across the country saw visits decrease 6% in February compared to last year. While there have been a number of new tenants signed at Minnesota malls in recent months, shopping centers are still up against significant economic headwinds.

"Despite the challenging economic times, we continue to see forward-thinking retailers like Dick's look to expand into centers with strong demographics like Rosedale Center," said Holly Rome, JLL executive vice president of national retail leasing, who secured the Dick's lease at Rosedale Center. "Retail is always evolving, and today or next year or five years from now is no different, as there are always new and existing concepts adapting to the changing consumer needs."