Developer sues Lino Lakes in federal court, alleges anti-Muslim discrimination

The suit was filed by developers Faraaz Yussuf and Jameel Ahmed, along with their company Zikar Holdings LLC. It names the city and Council Members Michael Ruhland and Christopher Lyden as defendants. Speaking to reporters outside of U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, attorney Sam Diehl said his clients were treated unfairly because the proposal contained a mosque, and said he believes there would not have been opposition if the project was centered around a different place of worship such as a church.