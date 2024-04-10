COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark's government said Wednesday it wants a court of law to dissolve the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the group's ''brutal behavior leaves bloody traces.''

Under Denmark's Constitution, organizations that promote or incite violence can be dissolved by court order.

The Danish chapter of Bandidos MC was created in 1993. Three years later, a feud between them and the rivals Hells Angels broke out in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark, ending with 11 dead and nearly 100 wounded.

In recent years, members of Bandidos in Denmark have been jailed for murder, attempted murder, assault and drug-related crimes.

The lawyer representing Bandidos, Michael Juul Eriksen, told broadcaster TV 2 that he was not surprised by the move after the government said in June that a specialized police unit was looking into disbanding the group.

''The freedom of association was not created to protect mean criminals,'' Hummelgaard said, adding that other organized gangs in Denmark could also face dissolution. "I would like to have them all banned if it is legally possible," he told a press conference.

In September 2018, Danish police issued a temporary nationwide ban against th e Loyal to Familia organized criminal group. In 2021, Denmark's Supreme Court agreed with a lower court's conclusion that the group was a threat to public order, and the group has since been dissolved.