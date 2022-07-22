Delta to the Max

Delta Air Lines is adding the Boeing 737 Max to its fleet, with an order for 100 Max 10 models, largest of the Max family. The narrow-body jets to be delivered starting in 2025 will replace older, less efficient aircraft. However, the 737-10 has still not been certified by the FAA. In 2019, the Max was grounded for nearly two years after two crashes. Delta at the time was one of the only major U.S. carriers to not fly Max aircraft. The FAA in 2020 cleared the jet to return to the skies after a 20-month review and changes to design, software and training.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

CDC stops monitoring ships

The CDC has stopped reporting coronavirus levels for cruise ships in U.S. waters, ending a program that allowed the public to monitor spread of the virus at sea. A sortable color-coded chart and spreadsheet that detailed the level of spread on ships is no longer viewable on the web page. "CDC has determined that the cruise industry has access to the necessary tools (e.g., cruise-specific recommendations and guidance, vaccinations, testing instruments, treatment modalities, and non-pharmaceutical interventions) to prevent and mitigate COVID-19 on board," spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said via e-mail.

Washington Post

Best island

Travel & Leisure has named Michigan's Mackinac Island the best island in the continental U.S. as part of its 2022 World's Best Awards. Measuring less than five square miles, the Lake Huron isle is known for its charm, horse-drawn carriages, natural landmarks, fudge and more. Cars have been banned since the late 19th century, and it was the country's second national park. Travel & Leisure's other top islands in the continental U.S. include Kiawah Island, S.C. (No. 2); Nantucket, Mass. (No. 3); San Juan Islands, Wash. (No. 4), and Golden Isles, Ga. (No. 5).

Detroit News

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Mich.

Denver walkway

Denver has cut the ribbon on the three-block Arkins Promenade and its centerpiece, a winding 400-foot-long elevated walkway with benches, porch swings, overlooks and a suspended net for kids to play in. It's a place "to get off of the main path, rest, hang out and have a different experience," said Michael Moore, founder of Tres Birds, the architectural firm that designed the walkway. Arkins Promenade also includes a stagelike platform, public art, landscaping and seating. It's part of a milelong pedestrian corridor along the South Platte River that will connect parks and other amenities.

Denver Post

Film in Toronto

Put a film festival on your travel wish list for a chance to preview the latest releases, learn from emerging and experienced filmmakers, and discover new destinations. The Toronto Film Festival (Sept. 8-18) has launched many Oscar winners and screens more than 300 films from around the world, attracting as many as 250,000 enthusiasts each year. Much of the excitement takes place at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, a five-story complex featuring cinemas and galleries. Later, explore Toronto via streetcar, visit the zoo, the Ontario Science Center and the Hockey Hall of Fame (tiff.net).

FamilyTravel.com



