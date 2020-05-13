– Delta Air Lines plans to halt service at 10 secondary United States airports as it consolidates services.

Atlanta-based Delta said as of May 13, it will suspend operations at Chicago Midway, Oakland, Calif., Hollywood Burbank, Calif., Long Beach, Calif., T.F. Green in Warwick, R.I., New York Stewart in Orange County, N.Y., Westchester County in White Plains, N.Y., Akron-Canton, Ohio, Manchester-Boston in Manchester, N.H., and Newport News/Williamsburg airports in Virginia.

The services will be suspended until at least September, according to Delta, which said it is looking at other opportunities to take similar measures in additional markets.

Delta, the dominant carrier at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, said it will reaccommodate customers whose flights are affected. It continues to serve airports near each of those locations.

Along with halting service at the 10 secondary airports, Delta said it plans to suspend service to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in Canada as of May 13.

The moves will affect workers’ jobs at those airports, including about 100 Delta employees. Delta said its employees who are affected will get “pay protection options” through Sept. 30 or have the option to work at another airport.

“By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines,” Delta senior vice president Sandy Gordon said in a written statement.