Attorneys for the defense and prosecution are asking a Hennepin County judge to delay the March trial date for three former Minneapolis police officers in order to allow a federal trial to run its course first.

A federal judge this week formally scheduled jury selection for the civil rights trial of Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane to begin Jan. 20 in St. Paul. The state's trial against the former officers is currently set to begin March 7.

Since it's unknown how long the federal trial will take, "a continuance should be granted in the interest of justice," according to a letter to Judge Peter Cahill that was signed by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank and defense lawyers for the former officers.

The three former officers face separate charges in federal and state courts in connection with the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. In federal court, they are accused of abusing their power as police officers to deprive Floyd of his civil rights. In state court, they are charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was tried separately last year in state court and found guilty of murder and manslaughter. Chauvin was set to enter a second trial in federal court along with his former colleagues, but pleaded guilty on the civil rights charges last month.