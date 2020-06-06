Several hundred gathered in Bottineau Field Park in Minneapolis Saturday, chanting “Black lives they matter here” and “Shut it down” before marching to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

The protest was dubbed the “DefundMPD March,” it was sponsored by a group called Black Visions, which fights for long-term change including criminal justice reform.

Thousands have joined protest since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Derek Chauvin, the officer who can be seen in a video kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death. Three other officers who were on the scene have been charged on lesser offenses.

The group held a rally with prayers, poetry and speeches.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said the Minneapolis Police Department should be reformed because it’s a cancer that is “rotten to its roots.”

The crowd marched up 22nd Avenue NE, with bicyclists blocking stopping cars as marchers passed.

They passed the Minneapolis Fire and Police Union Offices on University Avenue NE, which is surrounded by a chain link fence.

The group was chanting “You’re about to lose your job.”

Natasha Byers, 25, of Bloomington said she was marching because the police are “destroying the community.”