Danielle Hunter was the only Vikings player not participating at the start of Wednesday’s practice, according to a pool report, keeping his status for Sunday in doubt.

The Vikings’ star defender has not practiced since Aug. 14, after which head coach Mike Zimmer would only describe the injury as “a tweak” and say he’s hopeful Hunter wouldn’t miss time.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks insinuated the Vikings defense would be without Hunter on Sunday against the Packers. Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo would likely step back into a starting role to replace Hunter.

“It’s going to be hard to replace a guy like that,” Kendricks said, “but we have guys who are hungry and want to step up, too.”

