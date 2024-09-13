How social media became a storefront for deadly fake pills

Until recently, a search for #Xanax on Instagram led to a warning page specifying that ''This may be associated with the sale of drugs'' and that the ''sale, purchase of trade of illicit drugs can cause harm to yourself and others and is illegal in most countries.'' A blue ''Get help'' link directed users to federal substance abuse resources. Underneath that link, users could click to ''see results anyway.'' After it was pointed out by the AP, the company quickly removed the ability to ''see results anyway'' for location-specific hashtags such as #xanaxdallas or #xanaxchicago. Later, it also removed the ''see results'' option entirely for common drugs such as Xanax, cocaine and Adderall, among others.