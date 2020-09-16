A plan to temporarily house Minneapolis's Third Police Precinct in a warehouse has fallen apart, the city confirmed Wednesday.

The city's elected leaders had been debating whether to temporarily house the officers in a warehouse about a half mile from their former station, which burned in the riots that followed George Floyd's death.

A City Council committee had been scheduled to discuss Wednesday afternoon a proposal to lease, for $1.2 million a year, a warehouse at 2633 Minnehaha Ave, run by Lothenbach Properties II and Imagine Express.

Shortly before that meeting began, the city confirmed that the deal is off.

"The City of Minneapolis and Imagine Express have been in ongoing negotiations over a lease agreement at 2633 Minnehaha Ave.," city spokeswoman Sarah McKenzie said in a statement. "The two parties have reached an impasse in the negotiation process and have amicably agreed to cease lease negotiations over this property moving forward."

More details are expected to be discussed at a City Council committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Some neighborhood groups had opposed the plan, saying they felt there hadn't been enough public engagement before the city pursued a potential deal for a temporary site.

This story is developing and will be updated.