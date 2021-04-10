KEEP THAT CARD

Bernd Wiesberger: The veteran from Austria had never missed a cut at the Masters in five previous starts. With a crisp 6-under 66 on Friday, he upped that record to 6-for-6. He's at 4 under, three behind Justin Rose.

TOSS THAT CARD

Hudson Swafford: Among the early leaders at 2 under through nine holes on Thursday, Swafford shot 83 on Friday, making 10 bogeys and a double.

ON THE COURSE WITH ...

Si Woo Kim: Cruising along at 4 under through Amen Corner, Kim on Friday was saying his prayers to finish. A three-putt bogey on No. 14 spawned a bout of frustration from the 25-year-old. He slammed his putter into the fringe, causing it to break. That meant Kim had to play the final four holes with 13 clubs. He finished them in even par, putting with his 3-wood, to complete a round of 69.

MASTERS MOMENT

Two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal shot a 1-under 71 to make the cut for the first time since 2014. "It's lovely to see Augusta played like we have the last two days, fast and firm. It reminds me a lot of the late '80s and '90s," the 55-year-old said.

CHIP SHOTS

• Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia have as many tee times at Augusta National this weekend as you do.

• Phil Mickelson made the cut on the number (3 over), his 26th made cut at the Masters. That's sixth-most all-time.

• Will Zalatoris shot 31 on the back nine Friday and parred both of the par-5s.

• 2019 3M Open champion Matthew Wolff shot 79 and was a long way from the cut line, but he was disqualified after Friday's round for signing an incorrect scorecard.

KEY HOLE

No. 13, 510-yard par-5: On a day the scoring average was 2.25 strokes lower, lucky 13 yielded four eagles.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"When things aren't going your way, you've just got to deal with it, be your own best friend out there. It's only you and the ball at the end of the day, so I kind of learned a lot from that." — amateur Joe Long, who improved his score by 10 strokes from Thursday to Friday.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"This MC hurt a lot not gunna lie. But I'll be back, and I'll be better. #golf" — Max Homa after shooting 74-74 and missing the cut by a stroke. He's made one major championship cut in his career (@maxhoma23).

DAY 3

The forecast calls for increasing clouds, wind and chance for rain as Saturday draws on. Advantage early tee times? Find out on moving day (2 p.m., Ch. 4).

Compiled by Brian Stensaas