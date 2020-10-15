‘American Utopia’

As soon as David Byrne and his barefooted band kick into “Slippery People,” you’ll wonder why you skipped this tour when it stopped by Minneapolis two years ago. It’s a worthy follow-up to “Stop Making Sense,” with Byrne revisiting Talking Heads classics and deep cuts from his solo career with quirky enthusiasm. Spike Lee directed this once-in-a-lifetime experience. 7 p.m. Sat., HBO

‘What the Constitution Means to Me’

What a week for Broadway on TV. In addition to “Utopia,” theater lovers get this heart-stirring adaptation of Heidi Schreck’s Tony-nominated play that proves “Hamilton” isn’t the only way to spice up an American history lesson. When Schreck starts debating a teenager on whether the Constitution should be abolished, you may think you’ve accidentally stumbled onto C-Span. By their closing arguments, you’ll be convinced the debate team has the coolest kids in school. Amazon Prime

Save Our Stages Festival

With federal relief for increasingly desperate concert venues as stymied as everything else in Washington, musicians far and wide will deliver livestreamed performances Friday through Sunday to rally behind the National Independent Venues Association, headed by First Avenue owner Dayna Frank. Participants include the Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus, the Roots, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Dave Matthews, Phoebe Bridgers, Major Lazer, Macklemore and Minneapolis’ own Dizzy Fae. SaveOurStages.com

Cine Latino Film Festival

Highlights from MSP Film’s annual deep dive into Spanish- and Portuguese-language films include international stars Sergi López and Candela Peña in the comedy “Rosa’s Wedding,” a retrospective devoted to director Rodrigo Reyes and the U.S. premieres of “Sanctorum” and “The Painting.” mspfilm.org.

‘Grammy Salute’ to legends

This year’s tribute is a virtual one, with current performers hailing music pioneers in intimate performances from Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and various recording studios. Cynthia Erivo rises to the challenge in a stirring cover of Roberta Flack’s “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” while Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires serenade each other with the late John Prine’s “Storm Windows.” 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

‘Pleased to Meet Me’ chat

Fans of the Replacements can get serious insight into the madcap Minneapolis rockers’ most focused album with this archived group roundtable timed to last week’s release of the “Pleased to Meet Me” expanded box set. Engineer Jim Lancaster and late producer Jim Dickinson’s son Luther emphasize the effect Memphis had on the band, and the impact the band had on them; like Tommy Stinson playing “Nightclub Jitters” on a stand-up bass originally owned by “Smokey & the Bandit’s” Jerry Reed, and the elder Dickinson humorously wearing flannel to fit in. facebook.com/thereplacements

Twin Cities Jewish Film Fest

The festival goes virtual this year, and it’s free. The collection of short and feature-length films includes “Transkids,” about four Israelis defying society to be themselves, and filmmaker Rod Martel, whose “Lost in Berlin” was 13 years in the making. The movie charts Martel’s efforts to document the life of his nonagenarian mother while dementia is gradually robbing her of the details. Oct. 15-Nov. 1, sabesjcc.org

‘Music of the Cosmos’

Supremely talented hyphenate Janelle Monáe will showcase many of her skills the day after the finale of her “Lovecraft Country” on HBO. She’s created a concert dubbed “Music of the Cosmos,” featuring virtual reality experiences designed for the Oculus Quest headset to transport viewers into the world of “Lovecraft Country.” This interactive virtual environment can be manipulated by Monáe’s physical performance via her avatar. Don’t fret if you don’t have the Oculus headset because the event will be livestreamed on YouTube with a different interactive element. 9 p.m. Mon., YouTube

‘Hoax’

Brian Stelter doesn’t have many kind words for Fox News pundits in this vicious takedown of the cable network. News junkies will already know some of the juicy anecdotes and the book may have had more of an impact if the former New York Times reporter had broadened his critical eye to look at MSNBC and his current employer, CNN. But if you’ve never truly understood the relationship between Sean Hannity and President Donald Trump, this breezy read is an eye opener. Simon & Schuster