Timberwolves play-by-play announcer Dave Benz said on Twitter on Thursday morning that he will not be returning as the team's play-by-play announcer.

Benz has worked with analyst Jim Petersen for 10 seasons after replacing Tom Hanneman. The duo worked their final game together last Friday when Memphis defeated the Timberwolves in Game 6 of their first-round series in the NBA playoffs.

Benz previous worked in TV and radio in Green Bay, Dallas, Denver and San Francisco. He was a pregame and postgame radio host for the Packers radio network on the career path that brought him to Minnesota in 2012.

The news was first reported by The Athletic.

Come back to startribune.com later for more on this story.