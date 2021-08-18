More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins waste opportunities in 3-1 loss to Cleveland
Starter Bailey Ober gave up only two earned runs in six innings, but that was enough as five Cleveland pitchers limited the Twins to four hits.
Daunte Wright's family speaks
Daunte Wright's parents, sibling and friends speak about his life and death.
Vikings
Griffen scheduled to work out with Vikings
Veteran pass rusher Everson Griffen, who played his first 10 seasons with the team, spent last year with Dallas.
Lynx
Connecticut ends Lynx's winning streak at eight games
The Sun made offense difficult, holding Minnesota to its lowest point total of the season.
Twins
Twins coach Watkins sidelined after positive COVID-19 test
First base coach Tommy Watkins, who left Monday's game in the third inning, had been vaccinated earlier this year, the team said.