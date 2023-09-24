Q: Is there any news about a new season of "Dark Winds"? At the end of the last episode, all of the heroes were literally riding off into the sunset.

A: AMC Networks recently announced plans for a third season of the drama based on the novels by Tony Hillerman, "with a target premiere date of early 2025." One AMC executive said, "There is so much storytelling yet to come."

No 'Firm' plans

Q: We recently watched the first season of "The Firm" TV series from 2012 on Prime Video. Now we are looking for Season 2 and cannot find it.

A: The drama inspired by John Grisham's novel of the same name was canceled after a single season on NBC. Ratings were not good, and the star, Josh Lucas, was unhappy. In a 2012 interview with IndieWire, he said, "It was always very safe, very beige, very middle-of-the-road corporate mentality that drove it. No matter what Juliette Lewis, myself, or any of the actors, creatively did, it did not matter. In fact, our influence was thoroughly and completely dismissed."

'Fire' rekindled

Q: I am wondering if "World on Fire," a World War II drama that aired on PBS early in the pandemic, will be returning for another season.

A: I've had many questions about the drama's return since the first season aired in the United States three years ago. I finally can tell you that, after the six-episode second season was shown overseas this past summer, it arrives on PBS' "Masterpiece" on Oct. 15. "Masterpiece" says "'World on Fire's' return will take viewers from the war-torn streets of Britain deep into Nazi Germany, the resistance within occupied France and the brutal sands of the North African desert — where troops struggle to adapt to a very different kind of combat."

Clues about 'Monk' movie

Q: My husband and I recently discovered reruns of "Monk," which we thoroughly enjoyed. Unfortunately, only one season was available where we watched it. Do you know if additional seasons will be shown in the future?

A: One place to find the comic mystery is on Peacock, which lists all eight seasons. The seasons also are on Prime Video and DVD. Earlier this year, a new movie, "Mr. Monk's Last Case," was announced with production to begin in May. The announced cast included all the main players: Tony Shalhoub (Monk), Traylor Howard (Natalie), Ted Levine (Stottlemeyer) and Jason Gray-Standford (Disher). But it appears the project has been delayed by the Hollywood strikes.

Colorful kids

Q: There was a kids show in the early 1950s where you put a piece of paper (wax, I think) over the screen, and you drew things according to the instructions by the narrator. Am I remembering this correctly?

A: Pretty much. "Winky Dink and You," which originally aired in 1953-57, has been called TV's first interactive show. Viewers could buy a plastic piece (called a "magic window") to stick on their TV screens, along with crayons for drawing and a cloth to wipe the plastic, says the book "Total Television." The host, Jack Barry, would make suggestions for drawing items on the screen — and remind the little viewers to erase when they were done.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.