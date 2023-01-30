Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The Vikings will now have seven players in Las Vegas this weekend for the NFL's new Pro Bowl Games.

Edge rusher Danielle Hunter, who was originally voted as a first alternate, will replace Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick — one of 15 Pro Bowl selections being replaced between the Eagles (8) and Chiefs (7) ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hunter, 28, played his first full season since 2019, finishing with a team-leading 10.5 sacks.

He's the second Vikings alternate added to the NFC all-star roster. Running back Dalvin Cook is replacing Cowboys running back Tony Pollard due to injury. Five Vikings — receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end T.J. Hockenson, quarterback Kirk Cousins, edge rusher Za'Darius Smith and long snapper Andrew DePaola — were voted to the original roster.

The reformatted version of the annual all-star competition will include various athletic events, starting Thursday night and ending Sunday with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium.