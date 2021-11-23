Dalvin Tomlinson, a key run-stopper as a defensive tackle for the Vikings, has gone on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 protocols list and will likely miss Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Tomlinson, a 27-year-old former Alabama standout, is coming off a strong game against the Green Bay Packers, a victory which enabled the Vikings to get to 5-5.

After four years with the Giants, Tomlinson signed as a free agent, getting a two-year, $22 million deal in Minnesota.

The team did not say whether he tested positive for the coronavirus. Tomlinson has said he is unvaccinated, but could be on the list for contact tracing protocol and return in five days, which would enable him to play on Sunday. Otherwise, he'll be out for 10 days.

The Vikings are already without injured defensive linemen Danielle Hunter and Michael Pierce.

The Vikings also activated guard Dakota Dozier, who had been on the practice squad's COVID-19 list. Fullback Garrett Groshek and center Spencer Pulley were released from the practice squad.