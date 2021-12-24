Dalvin Cook is on the COVID list and Kirk Cousins is on the Viking injury list with a cracked rib after the mauling he suffered during the Monday night victory in Chicago. Pro football writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery to work through the issues facing the Vikings as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Rams, which is vital to Minnesota's playoff hopes.

