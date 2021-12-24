Dalvin Cook is on the COVID list and Kirk Cousins is on the Viking injury list with a cracked rib after the mauling he suffered during the Monday night victory in Chicago. Pro football writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery to work through the issues facing the Vikings as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Rams, which is vital to Minnesota's playoff hopes.
Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio
The podcast archive is here.
Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Floodgates open in final minutes of U women's loss to Drake
The Gophers rallied within two points of Drake with seven minutes to play before the Bulldogs went off on a game-winning run.
Local
MnDOT stopped painting bridge near Wabasha to save baby owls
Crews spotted five newborns nestled inside the steel structure on Oct. 5 and put part of the job on hold.
Colleges
Hawaii Bowl canceled on eve of game after Hawaii pulls out
The Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of the contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.
Vikings
Cook on COVID list, Cousins with a cracked rib. How will Vikings cope?
Football writer Ben Goessling joins host Michael Rand on the Daily Delivery podcast to work through the issues facing the Vikings as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Vikings
Vikings among teams that passed on drafting game-changer Aaron Donald
The Vikings took Anthony Barr with the eighth pick in the 2014 draft. But the Rams also failed to take Donald, a future Hall of Famer, the first time they had that chance.