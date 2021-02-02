The Dakota County Board will not have a commissioner sit on the board of the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority (MVTA) after voting Tuesday to dissolve its joint powers agreement with the south suburban transit agency.

Riders will not see any impact on service as a result of the 4-3 vote, and there shouldn't be any financial ramifications, said MVTA spokesman Richard Crawford.

But the withdrawal means Dakota County will lose direct input as MVTA makes decisions about policies and service plans. The county had already decided not to appoint a commissioner to the transit agency's board in 2021, leaving the seat unfilled. The county needed to take formal action to cease being a member of the MVTA effective at the end of the year.

"We are not abandoning transit," said Dakota County Board Chairwoman Mary Liz Holberg. "This puts the Board in a stronger position to move the county agenda for transit forward, not that of any particular transit provider."

Tuesday's decision came after MVTA contemplated suing the Metropolitan Council after it awarded operations of the Red Line to Metro Transit. MVTA had operated the rapid bus line that runs between Apple Valley and the Mall of America since its inception in 2013. Metro Transit took over the route in December.

It's not the first time people had asked if the county should withdraw from MVTA. But the recent events brought the issue up again, with some wondering if it is proper for a commissioner to be a member of a transit agency's board.

"We need to sit in a place of neutrality" and make transit decisions for the county as a whole, "not one provider vs. another," Holberg said.

The Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce, the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce and Uponor, one of Apple Valley's largest employers, sent letters urging the board to remain a member of the MVTA. They feared the county's withdrawal would harm collaboration and future transit initiatives.

MVTA CEO Luther Wynder said having a Dakota County commissioner on his board brought a "wide lens" when it came to long-range planning and benefited the county.

MVTA will move ahead with a systemwide study and "we look forward to working closely with Dakota County to provide the benefits that come with effective and efficient public transportation," he said.

Holberg said the county will also continue to collaborate with MVTA.

