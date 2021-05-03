Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins Michael Rand for a rundown of the weekend in sports, including a home run outburst from the Twins and a restoring of order with the Timberwolves and Wild. Also: Is Minnesota United panicking too much during an 0-3 start?

At the start of the show, Rand explains why he thinks the Vikings drafting QB Kellen Mond is a really big deal. The upshot: For the first time since Kirk Cousins arrived, he has a backup behind him that fans — and coaches — will genuinely be interested in seeing play. That probably won't matter in 2021, but it will create a new dynamic.

Plus some disappointing news for the Lynx: rookie Rennia Davis will be out indefinitely with a stress fracture.

