A truck driver struck and killed a Winnipeg bicyclist on an eastern South Dakota interstate who was on a long-distance trek to raise money for his 3-year-old granddaughter battling kidney disease.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said Tuesday that the driver struck Jean-Pierre "JP" Petit, 53, about 11:50 a.m. on June 9 as he pedaled south on Interstate 29, about 17 miles north of Brookings.

Petit was riding along the solid white line on the right shoulder when the cargo truck hit him, the Highway Patrol said in a statement. Emergency responders took him to a hospital in Sioux Falls, where he died Monday, four days after the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

The truck driver, Mark Akkerman, 65, of Brandon, S.D., was not hurt. "Charges are pending" against Akkerman, the Highway Patrol said. Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan declined to say what alleged crime Akkerman may have committed. He said charges could come within 30 days of the crash.

"The Petit family wishes to inform everyone who has been following along with the 'Cycle4Eveline' journey that our wonderful JP — husband, father, grandfather, hero — has succumbed to his injuries," son Marquis Petit posted on the website for the fund-raiser started on behalf of his daughter.

Petit, a devoted long-distance runner, set off on June 4 and was struck on Day 6 and nearly 400 miles into his roughly 840-mile trek. He was heading to Hot Springs in far southwestern South Dakota, where a fountain of natural spring water called the Kidney Springs is located. Petit had been there before to run a 100-mile ultramarathon.

His goal on the anticipated 13-day trip was to raise $20,000 to help pay for granddaughter Eveline's kidney transplant, which occurred in March, when she received her father's kidney at Winnipeg Children's Hospital. As of Wednesday, pledges have totaled more than $22,000.

Eveline's grandfather "leaves behind an amazing legacy of self-sacrificing love for others," the son's posting continued. "God provided us a miracle of a man who is leaving a legacy of love, selflessness, and heroism."