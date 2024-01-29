CVS does not plan to close any pharmacies inside Minnesota Target stores.

Earlier this month, CVS said it will close dozens of locations inside Target stores around the U.S. The closures are among 900 pharmacies CVS has been shuttering over three years.

Amy Thibault, a CVS spokeswoman, said the pharmacy chain is not sharing a full list of locations set to be shuttered, but she confirmed in an email that no Minnesota locations are on the chopping block.

Local news reports have begun trickling out of other parts of the country about closures in those markets.

While CVS confirmed information about the Minnesota Target locations, the company did not say if any freestanding CVS stores in the state will be part of its retail downsizing.

Minneapolis-based Target sold its in-store pharmacies to CVS in 2015. Today, there are about 1,800 CVS pharmacies inside Target's 1,950 stores.

CVS has more than 9,000 locations, including about 125 in Minnesota.



