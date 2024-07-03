StarTribune
Curious Minnesota

 600378251

Listen: What is the oldest tree in Minnesota?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses a journey to visit an ancient state artifact. 
By Star Tribune
July 3, 2024 — 1:32pm

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

The Curious Minnesota podcast has featured a number of old things, from the state's oldest building to one of the world's oldest rocks. This episode is about a journey to visit another Minnesota artifact: the state's oldest known tree.

Star Tribune cartographer Jake Steinberg and photographer Anthony Soufflé joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their winter trip to the Boundary Waters to report on this topic.

Further reading:

This ancient tree is one of the oldest in Minnesota. The warming climate might kill it.


If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
