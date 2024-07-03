Listen: What is the oldest tree in Minnesota?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
The Curious Minnesota podcast has featured a number of old things, from the state's oldest building to one of the world's oldest rocks. This episode is about a journey to visit another Minnesota artifact: the state's oldest known tree.
Star Tribune cartographer Jake Steinberg and photographer Anthony Soufflé joined host Eric Roper on the podcast to discuss their winter trip to the Boundary Waters to report on this topic.
Further reading:
This ancient tree is one of the oldest in Minnesota. The warming climate might kill it.
