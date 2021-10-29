Minnesota is home to one of the most prominent roadway testing facilities in the nation, known as MnROAD. Researchers there study how different pavement types hold up amid real-world traffic on Interstate 94 and Minnesota's extreme weather.

Audience Producer Ash Miller joined the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss how MnROAD is helping engineers around the country design better roads.

