Let's talk about Minnesota's favorite topic: The weather. Minnesota's bitter winters are part of the state's national identity. But how cold is it, really? Is it really colder than the North Pole? Ash Miller talks to Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast about why the answer isn't as simple as it may seem.
Further reading:
Why does Minnesota sometimes get colder than the North Pole? (December 2021 Curious Minnesota story)
Read about the coldest day in Minnesota history (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
