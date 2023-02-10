Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher

Let's talk about Minnesota's favorite topic: The weather. Minnesota's bitter winters are part of the state's national identity. But how cold is it, really? Is it really colder than the North Pole? Ash Miller talks to Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast about why the answer isn't as simple as it may seem.

