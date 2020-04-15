Hennepin County libraries are back in business, more or less.

Patrons can reserve materials online, then go to one of the eight branches where curbside pickup service began this week.

County residents can use their library cards to put a hold on books and other items available on the library system’s website and choose the location to pick them up. Items can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Brooklyn Park, East Lake, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, Plymouth, Ridgedale, Washburn, and Webber Park branches.

Library staff will pull items from the shelves and notify users by phone or e-mail they are ready for pickup. Patrons then call the library to provide their card number and schedule a pickup time. Staff members will place items in a plastic bag labeled with the patron’s hold number and set them on a cart outside the building for pickup.

The curbside service is for picking up materials only. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries are not accepting returns, even if items are already late. Due dates for materials previously checked out will be extended to three weeks after library facilities open.

“Please do not attempt to use curbside pickup carts to return materials,” a statement from the library system reads. “This is essential to maintain safe handling of all materials.”

County residents without library cards can sign up for a temporary digital card. The e-cards will allow anybody to have access to the library’s online resources, including eBooks and other downloads. The cards, which are free, will expire 30 days after libraries reopen.