A head-on crash in northeastern Minnesota left one woman dead, and authorities said alcohol may have been a factor.

Melissa Kalinoski, 42, of Cromwell, Minn., was killed in the crash about 8:50 p.m. Thursday near Brookston, the State Patrol said.

Kalinoski, who was wearing a seat belt, was heading west on Hwy. 2 when an eastbound driver crossed the centerline and collided with her Honda Odyssey, “front-to-front,” at E. Shadow Lane about 30 miles west of Duluth, authorities said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol’s report said.

The driver who crossed the centerline was identified as Tony Northrup, 54, of Cloquet, Minn. He was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with noncritical injuries.

Northrop was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was detected in his system, authorities said.