CINCINNATI — Cristian Măcelaru was hired Wednesday as music director of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra starting in the 2025-26 season.
The 44-year-old will be music director designate in the 2024-25 season and then will have a four-year term.
Măcelaru will succeed Louis Langrée, who leaves at the end of this season after serving as music director since 2013–14.
Măcelaru has been music director of the Orchestre National de France since the 2021-22 season and holds that job through 2026-27. He has been chief conductor of the WDR Sinfonieorchester in Cologne, Germany, since 2019-20 and is scheduled to step down after the 2024-25 season.
