Abbott Laboratories reported strong second quarter results Wednesday, topping analyst estimates. Increased sales of its COVID-19 test kits outweighed a decline in baby formula due to the Similac recall.

The Fortune 500 medtech company with a significant Minnesota presence reported earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, exceeding Wall Street's estimate of $1.14.

Abbott's quarterly sales were up 10.1% with revenue of $11.3 billion, which topped estimates by $930 million.

The Chicago-based company also raised its full-year guidance by 20 cents, with a new per share of at least $4.90.

"We achieved another quarter of strong growth," Robert Ford, Abbott's chief executive, said in a statement. "Our new product pipeline has remained highly productive, and our diversified business has continued to be resilient in a challenging macro environment."

Despite those numbers, the company's stock dropped 3% in pre-market trading.

Abbott's global COVID testing sales reached $2.3 billion for the quarter — accounting for about 20% of the company's total sales. Abbott makes the BinaxNOW COVID test that are sold over-the-counter.

Those test sales drove revenue in its U.S. rapid diagnostics division up 195.4%.

Abbott has been plagued for much of the year with issues related to its baby formula business. The company closed its formula facility in Sturgis, Mich., in February after the FDA found strains of bacteria at the plant. The shutdown helped fuel a national infant formula shortage.

Abbott's U.S. pediatric nutrition sales were down 21.6% for the quarter.

Abbott restarted partial production there on July 1 when it began making EleCare formula there.

The company stated that it is "working to restart the production of Similac as soon as we can."

Abbott has approximately 5,000 employees in Minnesota.