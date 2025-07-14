Minnesota prison labor program undercharged in contracts with private firms, audit finds

A Minnesota prison labor program allowed private companies to profit from low-cost prison labor, subsidizing corporate contracts and reducing revenue that could have been used for prison services, according to a new state review.
The Office of the Legislative Auditor (OLA) in June said Minncor Industries — a self-supporting enterprise within the state Department of Corrections that contracts with private businesses for incarcerated labor — did not account for all of its own costs when calculating the rates it charged private companies.
Although Minncor operates without direct taxpayer funding, some of the costs it offsets, such as laundry and recreation, would otherwise be paid for by the state.
The costs would normally be covered through wage deductions from workers, known as costs of confinement. But the review found Minncor did not cover those deductions in its contracts with two private companies, thus charging millions less than it should have.
That gap, OLA officials say, amounted to an indirect taxpayer-funded subsidy.
“They basically passed on the value of that deduction to the private business, as opposed to keeping it in-house to use for the benefit of incarcerated persons,” said Katherine Theisen, director of the legislative auditor’s special reviews division.
Minncor has since changed its procedures for calculating prison labor contracts with private companies, the report said.
Cutting costs for private companies
The OLA said it reviewed two contracts — with balloon manufacturer Anagram International Inc. and plastic parts manufacturer Plastech Corp. — after a legislator raised concerns in 2024.