Ramstad: Amazon’s huge fulfillment center in Shakopee is teeming with robots

For my money, the best deal Amazon offered during its Prime Day summertime sale last week was the free tour of its giant fulfillment center in Shakopee.
That joint was jumping.
Data released this past weekend showed orders soared 30% by revenue for retailers during last week’s e-commerce promotions — many of them filled with the assistance of robots.
I first took the public tour of Amazon’s Shakopee site a few years ago, in the pandemic era, and it wasn’t nearly as busy. Visitors and workers wore masks and everyone kept a bit of distance — not too difficult in a building that’s three-quarters of a mile long.
Last week, the parking lot was filled and the limitation on visitors was different. During peak shopping and shipping times like Prime Day, Amazon confines the twice-daily tour groups to 10 people, instead of 25.
I encourage you to sign up for a tour of the Shakopee center, or one of the 28 others nationwide available on amazontours.com. You’ll be amazed. And you won’t look at the Amazon app or the box that arrives at your door in the same way ever again.
“People look at us as a little bit of a mystery,” said Kara Hille, a Minneapolis-based spokeswoman for the company, now the world’s second-largest by revenue. “The tours have been a great way for us to engage with our communities.”
I booked my latest tour after seeing a story in the Wall Street Journal that Amazon’s usage of robots, now just over 1 million worldwide, was closing in on its employee count of 1.5 million.