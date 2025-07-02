Even after new safety law, employees say Amazon Shakopee facility can still improve working conditions

About 20 workers at the Amazon fulfillment center in Shakopee gathered around a supervisor early one morning before starting another shift.
Yelling above all the commotion of a 855,000-square-foot facility, the manager told workers they were in for another busy day before he launched the group into a stretching routine for fingers, wrists, necks, torsos and legs. This site can churn out a million or more packages a day during peak seasons.
But the workload can also churn out injured workers — around 200 a year, according to federal data. Repetitive tasks such as lifting, reaching or bending, done for hours at a time, five days a week, can lead to musculoskeletal injuries that can force employees to miss work.
The Shakopee facility’s safety record has drawn scrutiny for years. It helped inspire new statewide safety regulations that took effect in late 2023.
Yet more than a year later, some workers still assert that Amazon is not doing enough to keep them safe. And while federal data shows that the most serious injuries among workers are on the decline at the facility, overall injuries still increased last year.
“All they want is just fair work, a safe place for them to work,” said Deqa Essa, the executive director of the Awood Center, a nonprofit that assists East African immigrant workers, many of whom work for Amazon.
State fines Amazon and other warehouse operators
Amazon’s Shakopee fulfillment center opened in 2016. Not long after, it began to take heat for its working conditions.
A 2021 study by the National Employment Law Project found that from 2018 to 2020, the facility had an injury rate of 11.1 cases per 100 full-time-equivalent workers. That’s more than double the rate at non-Amazon warehouses in Minnesota and more than four times the average rate for all private industries in the state.