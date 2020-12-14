Minnesota's first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center on Monday, when the state reported another 3,026 infections and 18 deaths due to the pandemic.

Gov. Tim Walz was on hand to greet the shipment, the first of what is hoped to be many to protect Minnesotans against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The infectious disease in total has sent more than 19,600 Minnesotans into hospitals and caused at least 4,462 deaths in the state.

"This is the day we've all been waiting for," Walz said at the hospital.

Health care workers are in line to receive the first doses due to their higher risks of viral exposure. Workers and residents of long-term care facilities also are in the first priority group for receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

The exact timing of vaccinations at the Minneapolis VA is unclear, but the federal hospital is one of 37 sites to receive initial shipments.

"We are very excited to provide a vaccine that has the potential to help get COVID-19 under control when used alongside public health measures such as masking, physical distancing and frequent hand-washing," said Patrick Kelly, director of the Minneapolis VA.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz inspects the first delivery of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Minneapolis VA Hospital Monday morning, delivered by FedEx driver Seth Warnecke.

Other Minnesota hospital systems expected their initial shipments in the next day or two. North Memorial Health, based in Robbinsdale, expected its first doses on Tuesday and its first vaccinations at the start of next week.

The arrival comes amid improving indicators of the pandemic's severity and ahead of a decision by Walz on whether to end or extend an emergency order that closed bars, restaurants, entertainment venues and fitness centers for four weeks.

Walz is expected to announce his decision Wednesday about the order, which sought to slow viral transmission by targeting locations of larger outbreaks. The state in total has reported 381,841 COVID-19 cases confirmed through diagnostic testing.

Pressure on Minnesota hospitals has eased. The latest update to the state's pandemic dashboard showed 319 patients with COVID-19 in Minnesota hospital intensive care beds on Sunday, a decline from 402 on Dec. 1.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing dropped to 12.4% on Dec. 3, down from a peak of 15.5% on Nov. 11. The rate is a closely watched indicator of the pandemic, because it shows the rate of viral spread, regardless of the number of diagnostic tests performed.

The pandemic is following a course that health officials predicted. A peak in diagnosed infections in mid-November was followed by a wave of hospitalizations and then deaths. The state reported a total of 460 COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period ending Sunday, the deadliest one-week stretch in the pandemic.

The lower single-day death count on Monday was expected, because COVID-19 daily numbers have been lower on Mondays throughout the pandemic due to reduced reporting on the weekends. Monday's reported deaths included seven people who lived in private residences and 11 people who lived in long-term care facilities. Residents of such facilities have been at greater risk due to their ages and underlying health conditions and have suffered 65% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota.

The first COVID-19 vaccine is manufactured by Pfizer and received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration earlier this month. A second vaccine made by Moderna is set to receive the FDA's OK soon as well, and several others are in development.

Leaders with the Minnesota Department of Health said they expected the first COVID-19 vaccinations to take place about one week after arrival of the first vaccine shipments.

Staff photographer Aaron Lavinsky contributed to this story.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744