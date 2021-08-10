Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have more than tripled over the past month in Minnesota, which reported a total of 333 on Tuesday amid concerns over a fast-spreading coronavirus delta variant.

The hospitalizations included 92 people receiving intensive care because of breathing problems or other complications, the highest number since May 24. The state also reported an increase to 4.9% in the positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing, an increase from 1.1% in mid-June that brings Minnesota close to its 5% caution threshold indicating substantial viral spread.

State health officials have linked a resurgence in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota to a delta variant of the coronavirus that is causing an estimated 85% of new infections. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported another seven COVID-19 deaths and 1,690 new infections, with the numbers accounting for pandemic activity over the weekend. The daily update brings Minnesota's totals in the pandemic to 7,705 COVID-19 deaths and 620,591 known infections.

COVID-19 vaccine numbers have increased in response to the delta variant concern and calls to have eligible children 12 and older vaccinated before the start of the school year. More than 3.2 million Minnesotans 12 and older have now received at least a first dose of the one- or two-dose COVID-19 vaccines — amounting to 68.4% of the eligible population.

The state is nearing an interim goal it set in mid-May of providing first doses to 70% of people 16 and older. That rate is now 69.8%.

More than 55,000 vaccine doses were administered in the week beginning Aug. 1, when the state offered a new $100 incentive for new vaccine recipients. That is the highest weekly total in more than a month, though it remains below the number of doses that were being provided per day earlier this year.

Vaccination coverage declines by age group — with more than 91% of Minnesotans 65 and older having received at least first doses, compared with 45% of people 12 to 15. Senior citizens remain at greatest risk of severe COVID-19 illness and death and accounted for all seven of the deaths reported on Tuesday.

Jeremy Olson • 612-673-7744