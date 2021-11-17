A Hennepin County judge has revoked the jail phone privileges of the man charged in a fatal Hwy. 169 road rage shooting, citing repeated efforts to manipulate witnesses.

In defiance of repeated orders from the court, Judge Nicole Engisch wrote in her order filed this week, Jamal L. Smith "has had contact with witnesses through a number of jail calls, all of which he initiated."

Smith's phone use will be limited to private calls with his attorneys, under the order. Engisch rejected the defense's argument that any restrictions would violate Smith's free speech rights and added, "the state has presented clear and convincing evidence ... that [the] defendant has tampered or attempted to tamper with a witness."

Engisch also granted a request from the news media to release audio from several of the recorded calls barring any objections from the prosecution or the defense by the end of the week.

Smith, 33, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder during a drive-by shooting and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with shooting 56-year-old Jay Boughton of Crystal in July as their vehicles traveled south on the Plymouth highway near the Rockford Road exit. Smith remains jailed in lieu of $3.5 million bail and is due back in court for a hearing on Dec. 1.

During a bail review hearing last month, prosecutor Daniel Allard alleged that Smith "has been on the phone [from jails in central Illinois and Minneapolis] tampering with witnesses, threatening individuals."

Fellow prosecutor Erin Lutz said Smith made calls from the jail in Decatur, Ill., asking people to delete his Facebook page because it "had a critical piece of evidence as it relates to this homicide."

Once he was extradited to Minnesota and jailed, according to Lutz, Smith made seven or eight calls about wanting someone killed for $25,000 who was bothering his girlfriend in Illinois.

She added that Smith has been pressuring a key witness to recant statements to law enforcement and was instructing her on how to use the right not to make self-incriminating statements on the witness stand and avoid having to testify against Smith.

Engisch's order noted that Smith called one witness 87 times, and in the 10 times that the calls were answered, the two spoke for 144 minutes total.

The recordings that Engisch is poised to release are the 13 that prosecutors submitted as evidence in their push for him to lose his phone privileges.

In one of those calls, according to prosecutors, a witness described to Smith what she told the grand jury that led to the first-degree murder count being added.

In that call, as referenced in the judge's order this week, Smith told that witness and another person that they "should plead the Fifth, not testify, and stop cooperating [with law enforcement]."

According to prosecutors, Boughton's son told police that an SUV pulled up alongside them July 6 as he traveled with his father on Hwy. 169. His father "gestured" at the SUV's driver, the son said, and within 10 seconds the driver's side window of Boughton's vehicle was shattered by a bullet and his father slumped over.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said soon after the shooting that it was prompted by "some sort of traffic altercation." Smith's SUV was in the left lane and trailing Boughton in the right lane. The SUV's right-turn signal light came on "as if to assume [Smith] wants to merge into the right lane," Fadden said at the time. Smith was arrested four days after the first round of charges were filed on Aug. 20.