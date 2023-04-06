Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Introduction: Diamond Sports missed a payment to the Twins at the start of the season for the right to show games on Bally Sports North. As a result, Major League Baseball reportedly filed a temporary injunction in Diamond's bankruptcy case that would force either payment to the Twins by April 13 or allow the league to take over broadcasts. It's all part of an escalation that could usher in a new era of baseball on TV.

6:00: Jim Souhan joins host Michael Rand from Augusta where a very intriguing Masters is about to begin.

16:00: La Velle E. Neal III has a lot of opinions about the Twins, Timberwolves and Vikings' quarterback situation.

42:00: How soon will Kirill Kaprizov be back with the Wild?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports