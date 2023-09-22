A two-vehicle collision at an intersection killed a couple from southwestern Minnesota and injured two other people, officials said.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles west of Walnut Grove, the State Patrol said.

A minivan was heading south on Balsa Avenue and collided with an SUV that was eastbound on Hwy. 14, the patrol said.

The patrol said both people in the minivan died at the scene. They were identified as the driver Mai Yang Moua, 55, and passenger Saibert Moua, 58, both from nearby Tracy.

The SUV's driver, Victor V. Lee, 48, was hospital with critical injuries, while his passenger, Kia Xiong, 40, was expected to survive her injuries, the patrol said. Both are from Walnut Grove.