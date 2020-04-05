The Minneapolis Aquatennial was called off Sunday due to the coronavirus outbreak, more than 3½ months before the start of the annual celebration of lakes and streams.

“This is a very unusual and fearful time for everyone,” organizers of the annual Minneapolis celebration said in its announcement canceling festivities scheduled July 22-25.

“After a great deal of research and deliberation, the board of directors for the Aquatennial Ambassador Organization made the decision to cancel all AAO activities through Aquatennial Week,” the announcement continued.

The Aquatennial joins a growing number of events and concerts around the state that have been canceled or postponed due to fears about the deadly virus. Last week, Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth and Rock the Garden music festival in Minneapolis announced they were canceling their events.

Minneapolis’ annual summer party began in 1940 and offers many free events that draw thousands of people downtown. They include the Torchlight Parade, a 5K run and fireworks.