Minnesota coronavirus cases by zip code
The Minnesota Department of Health releases weekly data on COVID-19 cases by zip code each Thursday. Check startribune.com/coronavirus for the latest news. Sign up for our daily newsletter with the latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota at startribune.com/updates.
Data source: Minnesota Department of Health, U.S. Census Bureau
*The Minnesota Department of Health redacts specific counts in zip codes with between 1 and 5 cases.
Data is updated weekly and is aggregated by U.S. Census zip code tabulation areas, which may differ slightly from mailing zip code at a location. Circle sizes will change from week to week as cases increase.