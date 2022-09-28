A 61-year-old man was killed while working on a construction site in downtown St. Paul Wednesday afternoon when he was struck by a work truck.

St. Paul Police announced they are investigating the fatality that happened around 3:30 p.m. near Wabasha and E. 7th streets. The man was doing roadwork construction at the time of the incident.

Sgt. Dave McCabe said in a phone interview that the worker died on scene, but he was not being named yet pending family notification. The name of the construction company was not disclosed.

In a news release, McCabe wrote that officers were already nearby working traffic safety when they were called to the scene and fire medics responded to the man, who had apparent fatal injuries.

The police department's traffic and pedestrian safety units are leading the investigation.

McCabe said there appears to be no signs of impairment or criminal intent.