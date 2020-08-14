After a year of planning, the Center for the Performing Arts in south Minneapolis will break ground on a four story addition this month, project officials said this week.

The 20,000 square-foot addition will more-than-double the size of the current brick building and help the organization expand its educational and community offerings.

The new structure will connect to the existing 1923 building, which at one time was a convent but now houses artist studios, dance and music rehearsal rooms, offices, and living and meeting spaces.

Construction begins this month and is expected to be completed in early 2021.

Stahl Construction is the builder and has acted as the development consultant on the project.

Minneapolis-based Alliiance is the architect.

CFPA Founder and Executive Director Jackie Hayes said the project is badly needed. “Amid a local arts landscape that has seen performance organizations and venues close or reduce operations consistently over the past few years, now more than ever, we saw a critical opportunity for adding additional and different kinds of spaces.”

The center is used by local artists and community members to hold meetings and events, study art, take music therapy and dance classes.

Officials from Stahl and Alliiance said they were pleased to help on a project with so much meaning to the neighborhood and community.

“Alliiance is thrilled to work with CFPA to provide an expansion whose design enhances CFPA’s relationship to the neighborhood and their mission to support the arts community,” said Alliiance Principal and Project Manager Amber Sausen. She added that the modern expansion should complement the existing building while “doubling its capacity and improving accessibility throughout.”