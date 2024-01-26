Minnesota saw more cases of congenital syphilis last year than at any time in the past four decades, according to data released Thursday by the state's Health Department.

Twenty-nine newborns - including three stillbirths - were infected with the disease last year, up from 20 in 2022. Just a decade ago, there were no cases of congenital syphilis reported in the state, the Health Department said.

"The increase in congenital syphilis is especially troubling because it can be prevented through early detection and treatment," the Health Department said in a statement.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a woman who is pregnant passes a syphilis infection on to the fetus. That can cause severe complications such as miscarriages, stillbirths, premature birth, and brain and nerve problems that include blindness and deafness.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease and has been on the rise in Minnesota and nationally in recent years. There were 1,623 cases of syphilis reported in Minnesota last year compared with 1,088 just four years ago, according to Health Department data.

The increase in congenital syphilis cases follows the increase in syphilis cases, both locally and nationally, said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham.

"It is heartbreaking," Cunningham said. "Congenital syphilis is preventable by timely diagnosis and treatment."

With the spike in cases, the Health Department is recommending that women who are pregnant be screened at least three times during pregnancy.

The Health Department also said it is working with health care providers to better understand the signs and symptoms of the malady, as well as routine screening, treatment and prevention of congenital syphilis.









.