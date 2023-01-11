Concordia College in Moorhead has selected its next president.

Colin Irvine will begin work this summer at the evangelical Lutheran liberal arts school, which enrolls just over 1,900 students. He is currently working as the provost and senior executive vice president at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D.

"Colin understands the trends, challenges and opportunities in higher education," Gary Henderson, a regent and chair of the college's presidential search committee, said in a news release. He added that he believed Irvine will be "bold, nimble, and entrepreneurial in leading and managing change, growth, and innovation."

During his time at Augustana University, Irvine helped establish new schools, launched a center for excellence in teaching, and created a well-being model for students. He previously worked as a dean at Carroll College in Helena, Mont., and taught English, education and environmental studies.

Irvine said in a statement that he is "excited and eager to bring my passion for the liberal arts, for experiential education, and for innovative and unique programs to the exciting work happening on campus."

Irvine will take over for current college president William Craft, who is retiring June 30. The college said it relied on an executive search company, Academic Search, and a committee that included regents, faculty, staff, alumni and students to find its new leader.