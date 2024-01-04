Sgt. Cade Wolfe is home.

The Mankato area held a funeral procession Thursday for the 24-year-old native who died in a military training accident overseas in November.

Wolfe was one of five soldiers who died Nov. 10 during a helicopter refueling exercise when the helicopter experienced a malfunction that led to it crashing in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

His remains were flown into Mankato Thursday afternoon and were escorted through much of the Mankato area and nearby Eagle Lake by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. Veterans, first responders, even students from his former elementary and high schools stood watch as Wolfe's remains passed by.

Wolfe was a 2018 Mankato East High School graduate and a longtime fitness buff who was passionate about serving in the military alongside his brother, following in the footsteps of their father. Wolfe served as a helicopter crew chief, and earned several awards and decorations, including two commendation medals.

Funeral services for Wolfe will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Mankato National Guard Armory, and livestreamed on his obituary page at mankatomortuary.com.