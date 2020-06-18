The death of George Floyd was a chapter in a story that is as old as our nation and is, sadly, still being written in communities across the country. Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks: These names serve stark notice that policing across the United States needs transformational reform.

The problems with policing are deeply rooted in the structural racism that permeates our society and its institutions. The current rallying cries around “defunding,” “dismantling” or “abolishing” the police are grounded in a basic truth that sweeping and visionary reforms are needed.

The answer is not to simply defund or dismantle the police. We need to address societal racism and rebuild our infrastructure so that we can reduce our reliance on policing. Minneapolis receives more than 400,000 calls for police services every year. Housing, education, health care, mental health and the environment are key fronts for enhancing safety.

Without a doubt, the Minneapolis Police Department needs transformational reform. But we oppose the current proposal to amend the Minneapolis City Charter to remove the Police Department. This charter amendment will not advance the transformational reform that is needed. In fact, it is a distraction from the necessary work at hand.

We believe we have a leader in place who can bring about the much needed change in the Police Department if he has adequate support. Chief Medaria Arradondo is an ethical, professional and compassionate leader. He knows our city and loves its people. He has a reform agenda, but has experienced opposition from the police union and has lacked support from the City Council. We call on our citizens to support Chief Arradondo in his effort to transform our Police Department.

We have an opportunity brought about by tragedy but it is an opportunity we can’t waste. Minneapolis can become a model for the nation by rethinking the mission of policing. Only then can Minneapolis fulfill this moment and develop a new, bold model for a safe, inclusive community.

Walter Mondale is former vice president of the United States. Josie Johnson is a civil rights activist, former higher education executive and author of “Hope in the Struggle.” Sharon Sayles-Belton is former mayor of Minneapolis. Robert Bruininks is president and professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota. This statement is submitted on behalf of dozens more community leaders.