Comparing central Colorado’s Big 5 ski resorts

With more than 5,300 acres at Colorado’s largest ski resort, it feels like you can float on these runs forever, from first chair to beyond the skyline. That said, Vail Resorts’ flagship location is not for everyone. While some easy runs can be found, , Vail is a challenging mountain. The front side offers everything from thick tree runs to steep-and-deep chutes to a single run nearly four miles long, while the backside sprawls into bowls and valleys so far into the distance that you’ll feel like you’ve fallen off the grid. The town of Vail itself is classy and magical, but don’t forget your wallet. You get what you pay for — but here, you pay a lot.