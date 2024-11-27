Like snowflakes, no two Colorado mountain towns are the same. Each of the major ski resorts along Interstate 70 in Summit and Eagle counties has a personality and vibe all its own. When skiers and snowboarders ask me for my recommendations, I always ask what kind of Colorado adventure they’re looking for. Here’s how I describe and rate the “Big 5.”
Comparing central Colorado’s Big 5 ski resorts
A St. Paul native and Vail snowboard instructor compares his favorite winter destinations along the I-70 corridor. Plus: Essential tips on getting to the mountains.
By Troy Melhus
Breckenridge Ski Resort
Breck is the total package. From shredding the gnar to shopping and pampering, to just buzzing about a chalet somewhere, there’s something here for all flavors. With five peaks to choose from, there’s ample snow terrain for every skill level: easy green-groomed runs for beginners, solid blue-rated runs for intermediates, and black diamond runs that will leave your heart pounding in your throat. Beyond the slopes, Breckenridge is by far the most bucolic, walkable and affordable Old West main street experience here — with dozens of shops and restaurants lining blocks of amiable sidewalks.
Keystone Resort
If Disneyworld was a ski resort — Keystone is as close to a perfect family destination as you can find. It isn’t as much a traditional town as it’s a “resort village” that effectively rolls up the sidewalks each night after the runs shut down. There are activities for kiddos, moms and dads galore during the day, from a bustling children’s ski school to steep-and-deep back country runs for their parents, followed by hot tubs, heated pools and early bedtimes in the condo. Personally, I love that it’s the only major resort on the I-70 corridor to offer night skiing, from 4-7 p.m. on weekends.
Copper Mountain
As one of the few I-70 resorts that aren’t part of the Vail Resorts family, Copper Mountain is a pinnacle for some of the best snowsport athletes on the planet. The runs are challenging, dreamy and my ideal destination when I just want to open the throttle. The views are stunning, and for snowboarders, it’s also one of the few Colorado locations to boast a world-class, 22-foot half-pipe. The resort is also home to Woodward Copper (“The Barn”), an indoor, year-round training facility for some of the best athletes and Olympians from around the world.
Vail Ski Resort
With more than 5,300 acres at Colorado’s largest ski resort, it feels like you can float on these runs forever, from first chair to beyond the skyline. That said, Vail Resorts’ flagship location is not for everyone. While some easy runs can be found, , Vail is a challenging mountain. The front side offers everything from thick tree runs to steep-and-deep chutes to a single run nearly four miles long, while the backside sprawls into bowls and valleys so far into the distance that you’ll feel like you’ve fallen off the grid. The town of Vail itself is classy and magical, but don’t forget your wallet. You get what you pay for — but here, you pay a lot.
Beaver Creek Resort
If luxury were a mountain, Beaver Creek would be my mountain of choice. And if mountain towns were suburbs, Avon — at the base of Beaver Creek Resort — would be the postcard. There’s no traditional Main Street, but condos and strip malls abound, as well as a top-notch community center and swimming pool for those apres nights.The resort itself looks like something out of a fairy tale. Everything from the perfectly groomed runs for all skill levels, to the warm chocolate chip cookies served slopeside by chefs at the end of the day, is first-class. A fabulous place to stay — not to mention some of the best hot pho west of the Vail Pass.
Troy Melhus is St. Paul writer and a snowboard instructor at Vail for over a decade.
Tips for getting there and around
The weather is real. Even for a Minnesotan, winter driving is something to take seriously here. Even if you think your wheels and skills can tackle the slick roads, you’re not going anywhere if the state patrol shuts the roads down. And they do. A lot. Pack snacks, be flexible, and be prepared to possibly miss a flight because of weather. Follow the Colorado DOT on X and download their app for the latest road safety information.
Consider a shuttle. Consider any one of the multiple companies that offer shuttle vans that, for a flat rate, can take you and your equipment to the base of any single resort or your VRBO. For that matter, the Amtrak and “ski train” returns this year, connecting Denver to Winter Park Resort.
If you rent a car, pack your patience. Renting a car at Denver International is a lengthy slog from the baggage carousels to a packed shuttle bus — and then extended waits. Reserve early and smart: Don’t be that ski tourist who tries to brave mountain roads in an economy compact. A 2019 Colorado traction law requires vehicles to meet certain winter-weather requirements, and if you slide out and block traffic, you could face a fine of $650 or more.
Don’t measure your trips in distance. The 80 miles to Breckenridge sounds deceptively close, but it’s not uncommon for that trip to take two to three hours. Two-lane traffic can be excruciating, not to mention the hair-raising switchbacks. One of the biggest challenges heading west is Vail Pass. The views are breathtaking, but that final leg makes for an exhausting and ear-popping roller coaster into the Vail Valley every time.
about the writer
Troy MelhusFor the Minnesota Star Tribune
