A Cold Spring, Minn., mother who has been vocal about the racism her family endured in both the community and ROCORI school district is suing the district on behalf of two of her children.

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 21 in federal court, describes the district's "deliberate indifference and failure to respond to multiple acts of racial harassment and discrimination" directed at her children, who are Black, by both students and staff.

The lawsuit alleges violations of Title VI and Title IX of the 1964 Civil Rights Act that have deprived her children of full access to educational opportunities required by the act. The lawsuit also seeks compensation for economic, physical and emotional losses.

Andrea Robinson said Friday she was unable to comment on the lawsuit at this time. A ROCORI (Rockville, Cold Spring, Richmond) spokesperson said Friday the district has not yet been served with the complaint so they are not in a position to respond to any allegations.

The lawsuit lists several instances of harassment in classrooms, hallways and buses, including being called racial slurs, being threatened, having food stolen at lunchtime and having baby powder dumped on one child's head. The lawsuit states that Robinson brought up the incidents with district leaders several times but that the students involved in the harassment were rarely disciplined.

The filing also alleges the district failed to reasonably intervene after Robinson's high school-age daughter was bullied on Snapchat after a group about her referenced ropes and lynching.

Robinson chronicled the harassment and the district response on her Facebook page. In May, she spoke at a school board meeting, at which the board ordered an independent investigation addressing the allegations and started working with an equity consultant. In late November, ROCORI Superintendent Brad Kelvington said the investigation was "in the process of winding down." The results of the investigation have yet to be made public.

Robinson garnered support from residents when she attended a Cold Spring City Council meeting in July after a Richmond man crashed a stolen car into their house. The man faces multiple charges in the incident.

At the July meeting, city leaders promised to create an ad hoc committee to work to combat racism in the central Minnesota community of 4,200; the council indicated it planned to work with an equity consulting service.