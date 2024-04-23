Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.46 to $83.36 per barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.42 to $88.42 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil rose 2 cents $2.58 a gallon. May natural gas rose 2 cents to $1.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $4.30 to $2,342.10 per ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 11 cents to $27.36 per ounce, and May copper fell 5 cents to $4.43 per pound.
The dollar fell to 154.76 yen from 154.81 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0704 from $1.0659.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Cyberattacks are on the rise, and that includes small businesses. Here's what to know
Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It's a troubling trend because a breach can be very costly and time consuming if owners don't have a plan to deal with one.
Business
Icehouse on Eat Street in Mpls. facing eviction for unpaid rent
Chicago-based Northpond Partners is suing for more than $85,000 in unpaid rent.
Business
Caitlin Clark is set to sign a new Nike deal valued at $28 million over 8 years, reports say
Caitlin Clark appears to be on the cusp of setting another record.
Business
Tesla 1Q profit falls 55%, but stock jumps as company moves to speed production of cheaper vehicles
Tesla's first-quarter net income plummeted 55%, but its stock price surged in after-hours trading Tuesday as the company said it would accelerate production of new, more affordable vehicles.
Business
Biden adminstration finalizes rule to grant overtime for millions more salaried workers
The Biden administration has finalized a new rule set to make millions of more salaried workers eligible for overtime pay in the U.S.